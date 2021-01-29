ANL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.92%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
DGKC 118.40 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.59%)
EPCL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.97%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
HASCOL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
JSCL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.42%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (8.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.94%)
PIBTL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
POWER 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
PPL 93.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.12%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
TRG 125.72 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (3.11%)
UNITY 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
BR100 4,996 Increased By ▲ 63.95 (1.3%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 550.02 (2.16%)
KSE100 46,585 Increased By ▲ 419.08 (0.91%)
KSE30 19,431 Increased By ▲ 171.97 (0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Big eurozone banks face loans risk from virus: ECB

AFP Updated 29 Jan 2021

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: The eurozone’s big banks have successfully weathered the coronavirus crisis so far but could now be exposed to major losses on their loan portfolios, the European Central Bank said Thursday.

The ECB said that “deteriorating economic conditions” due to the coronavirus outbreak “slowed the pace of the ongoing reduction in non-performing loans”.

In addition, there was “also an embedded level of distress in loan books that is not yet fully evident”.

Combined with “the phasing-out of several support measures in 2021”, this exposure increases the “risk of cliff effects” and the ECB advised banks to follow guidance on precautionary steps.

The ECB said that compared to the global financial crisis of 2008-09, euro area banks began 2020 with “significantly higher capital levels and far greater resilience to economic deterioration”.

Unprecedented measures by governments have helped to shield companies and workers as well as the banking sector, averting a “pandemic-induced shock”, it said.

The central bank called banks’ capital buffers “ample” up to the third quarter of last year but warned that “significant uncertainties remain in the short- to medium-term”.

This would require “vigilance” as well as “continued supervisory challenges in several critical areas, relating in particular to the risk of a sudden increase in non-performing loans”.

It said that in the face of greater risk of default, it was encouraging “appropriately prudent approaches” with “a considerably higher number of recommendations to banks”.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde warned last week that the pandemic still poses “serious risks” to the eurozone economy as concerns grow about new virus variants and sluggish vaccination campaigns.

Under Lagarde, the ECB took unprecedented steps last year to cushion the eurozone economy from the impact of Covid-19.

Its biggest weapon is a pandemic emergency bond-buying scheme, known as PEPP, that was in December topped up by 500 billion euros ($606 billion) to reach a total envelope of 1.85 trillion euros. The scheme was also extended to March 2022.

The bank has also offered ultra-cheap bank loans and held interest rates at historic lows to bolster the economy.

Coronavirus European Central Bank Christine Lagarde eurozone COVID19 euros banking sector

Big eurozone banks face loans risk from virus: ECB

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.