KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 195,238 tonnes of cargo comprising 131,143 tonnes of import cargo and 64,095 tonnes of export cargo including 7,607 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargos of 131,143 tonnes comprised of 61,017 tonnes of containerised cargo; 6,405 tonnes of canola; 10,554 tonnes of wheat; 3,362 tonnes of soyabean; 11,500 tonnes of rock phosphate; 324 tonnes of cattle and 37,981 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 64,095 tonnes comprised of 34,680 tonnes of containerised cargo; 9,300 tonnes of clinkers; 9,440 tonnes of cement and 10,675 tonnes oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 7,607 containers comprising of 4,279 containers import and 3,328 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,156 of 20’s and 1,436 of 40’s loaded while 05 of 20’s and 123 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 784 of 20’s and 836 of 40’s loaded containers while 368 of 20’s and 252 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There was one ship namely Scirocco carrying tanker sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were four vessels viz. Hong Kong Express, Ever Dainty, Regina and Shorthorn Express carrying containers, tanker and cattle respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely Botany Bay carrying containers expected to sail on Thursday.

There are two vessels viz. Hai Nam-89 and LMZ Phoebe carrying steel scrap and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Thursday while five vessels viz. MOL Grandeur, Polo, Nordspring, KMTC Mumbai and Zhen Hua-7 carrying containers and units respectively are expected to arrive on Friday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 153,927 tonnes comprising 85,975 tonnes of import cargo and 67,952 tonnes of export cargo including 4,408 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 85,975 tonnes includes 20,000 tonnes of coal; 28,900 tonnes mogas; 7,300 tonnes of palm oil; 5,750 tonnes of soyabean; 5,044 tonnes of palm kernel and 18,981 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 67,952 tonnes includes 3,181 tonnes of steel coil and 64,771 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,408 containers comprising of 999 containers import and 3,409 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

There was one ship namely MSC Esthi carrying containers sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while three ships namely SBI Thalia, Flag Gangos and Piramerd carrying coal, steel coil and mogas respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of nine ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, steel coil, coal, soyabean, mogas, palm kernel and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as thirteen vessels viz. Jeppesen Maersk, Century, Singapore Bulker, Xin Hai Tong-8, FJM Glory, Beks Ceyda, Farah Louise, MG Kronos, BTG Kailash, Dias, Umm Bab and Glory Harvest carrying containers, general cargo, steel coil, coal, wheat, soyabean, LNG, LPG and Leonora Kosan respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were six ships viz. PM The Belichick, Athenian, Xin Hai Tong-8, FJM Glory, Umm Bab and Leonora Kosan carrying containers, coal, LNG and VCM respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Thursday.

There were two ships namely PM The Belichick and Athenian carrying containers due to arrive on Thursday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021