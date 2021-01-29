Three terrorists of banned outfit held

KARACHI: Police on Thursday arrested three terrorists of the banned outfit, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Karachi’s area of Qayoomabad.

As per details, the police party led by DSP Darakshan and SHO Defence PS conducted a raid in Qayoomabad D area and arrested three terrorists of the TTP. Two hand grenades, three awan bomb, three pistols and rounds were recovered from them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazir said that the arrested terrorists are wanted to the police and many cases are registered against them at the Defence PS. He further said that search is underway for the arrest of the accomplices of the terrorists.