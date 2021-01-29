FWCCI, FIEDMC to ink MoU

FAISALABAD: FWCCI and FIEDMC will ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in order to bring female entrepreneurs into the mainstreaming of the economy, said FIEDMC CEO Aamer Saleemi.

He was talking to a delegation of FWCCI headed by Tehmina Pasha and accompanied by SVP Shahida Aftab, immediate past president Qurat-ul-Ain and founder president Rubina Amjad.

Welcoming the FWCCI delegation, Aamer Saleemi appreciated the organized efforts of FWCCI. He also appreciated the future projects of FWCCI and said FIEDMC will provide best possible facilities to the females to set up their industrial units in M-3 (Allama Iqbal) Industrial Estate. He said if number of interested females exceeded, a full block could also be allowed for them. He also offered FWCCI to use FIEDMC meeting hall to organize regular meetings.

He advised FWCCI to contact international donors and banks for the construction of a dedicated building of FWCCI, women technical training institute, female incubation centre and display Centre.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021