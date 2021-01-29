ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rural, urban students: SAU providing equal opportunities: PPP senator

Recorder Report 29 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Krishna Kumari Kolhi said that the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) is providing equal research and academic environment to students in rural and urban areas of Sindh while graduates of the university can easily find employment in the private and public sector.

During visit of Sindh Agricultural University Tandojam, Senator Krishna Kolhi said that the SAU is not only working as academic institution, but also conducting research to increase per acre yield and researching on new varieties of crops, fruits and vegetables.

“I am happy to know that the university is conducting research in agribusiness, agri-tourism, agro-based industries and other technologies through modern experiments and experts,” she said.

She said that the Sindh government is paying special attention to the development of agriculture, especially working on various projects for the survival of new crops and indigenous breeds of livestock.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that Sindh Agriculture University is continuing its research work in the field of teaching and research, while providing students with a learning and research environment that meets modern needs, He said that the faculty, researchers, staff and students are striving to connect the university with other universities of the country and the world.

Dr Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr Aijaz Ahmed Khoonharo, Dr Naimatullah Leghari, Dr Jan Muhammad Mari, Registrar Ghulam Mohyaddin Qureshi, Engineer Mumtaz Ahmed Jakhro and others were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government agricultural SAU Dr Fateh Marri Krishna Kumari Kolhi

Rural, urban students: SAU providing equal opportunities: PPP senator

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

‘Initialed’ IPP agreements likely to be presented before cabinet

SC upholds acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder case

Toyota overtakes Volkswagen

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.