Rural, urban students: SAU providing equal opportunities: PPP senator

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Krishna Kumari Kolhi said that the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) is providing equal research and academic environment to students in rural and urban areas of Sindh while graduates of the university can easily find employment in the private and public sector.

During visit of Sindh Agricultural University Tandojam, Senator Krishna Kolhi said that the SAU is not only working as academic institution, but also conducting research to increase per acre yield and researching on new varieties of crops, fruits and vegetables.

“I am happy to know that the university is conducting research in agribusiness, agri-tourism, agro-based industries and other technologies through modern experiments and experts,” she said.

She said that the Sindh government is paying special attention to the development of agriculture, especially working on various projects for the survival of new crops and indigenous breeds of livestock.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that Sindh Agriculture University is continuing its research work in the field of teaching and research, while providing students with a learning and research environment that meets modern needs, He said that the faculty, researchers, staff and students are striving to connect the university with other universities of the country and the world.

Dr Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr Aijaz Ahmed Khoonharo, Dr Naimatullah Leghari, Dr Jan Muhammad Mari, Registrar Ghulam Mohyaddin Qureshi, Engineer Mumtaz Ahmed Jakhro and others were also present on the occasion.

