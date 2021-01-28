World
Saudi government to invest $220bn in Riyadh development over next 10 years
- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced earlier a plan to make Riyadh one of the world's biggest 10 cities under his economic reform plan to diversify the kingdom's oil-dependent economy.
28 Jan 2021
LONDON: Saudi Arabia's government will invest $220 billion in developing Riyadh over the next 10 years, the head of the royal commission for the capital told Reuters on Thursday.
