PIA to restart biometric attendance of employees from Feb 1

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has restarted the biometric attendance all offices across Pakistan, local media reported on Thursday.

As per the new circular issued by the human resources department of the airline, all employees will mark their attendance through a biometric system from February 1.

Earlier, the management of the PIA had suspended the biometric attendance all offices due to he second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline issued a circular which stated the suspension of marking the attendance of employees on TMS machines on all stations from December 1.

It said that employees will mark their attendance manually on registers to be maintained in the Line Manager’s offices.