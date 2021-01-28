World
Merkel calls national talks with vaccine makers on Monday: govt
Merkel and representatives of Germany's 16 states "have agreed to meet for a vaccination discussion on February 1.
28 Jan 2021
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called a high-level meeting next week with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, Berlin said Thursday as tempers flared over the EU's sluggish rollout of the shots.
Merkel and representatives of Germany's 16 states "have agreed to meet for a vaccination discussion on February 1 at 2 pm" (1300 GMT), a government spokesman said.
"Representatives of vaccine manufacturers and related associations will also take part in this discussion in the form of a video conference," he added.
