UK records dip in COVID deaths, rise in cases
- Official data also showed that 7.45 million people have been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from a figure of 7.16 million people announced on Wednesday.
28 Jan 2021
LONDON: The United Kingdom recorded a further 1,239 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday, down from 1,725 the day before, and a further 28,680 cases of the disease, an increase from a day earlier.
