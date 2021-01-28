SBP's forex reserves fall

ISLAMABAD: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) declined on weekly basis, by around $15 million to $12.99 billion, according to the data released by the SBP on Thursday.

On January 22, overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country stood at $20,106.5 million.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $12,998.4 million and by commercial banks at $ 7,108.1 million.