World
Canada to receive fewer Pfizer vaccine doses than expected in Q1
- Although Pfizer had already cut shipments to Canada after slowing European production earlier in January.
- Ottawa has said repeatedly it expected the company to catch up by the end of March.
28 Jan 2021
OTTAWA: Canada will receive only 3.5 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, not the 4 million the country had expected, a reporter from Global News tweeted on Thursday, citing two unnamed provincial sources.
Although Pfizer had already cut shipments to Canada after slowing European production earlier in January, Ottawa has said repeatedly it expected the company to catch up by the end of March. The federal procurement ministry and Pfizer could not immediately be reached for comment.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Canada to receive fewer Pfizer vaccine doses than expected in Q1
Past govts destroyed all state institutions: PM Imran
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
Read more stories
Comments