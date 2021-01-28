Country's economy improved due to Govt’s unwavering efforts: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the country's economy has improved a lot due to unwavering efforts of the present government. Talking to a private news channel, he said the country was about to bankruptcy when Prime Minister Imran Khan came into power.

However, he said, through his unflinching efforts, the Prime Minister managed to get the country out of severe financial crisis.

He said the incumbent PTI-led government came into power with the slogan of accountability of the corrupts, and it has not made any compromised on this issue till to date.