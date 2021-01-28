Pakistan
Country's economy improved due to Govt’s unwavering efforts: Minister
- He said the incumbent government came into power with the slogan of accountability of the corrupts.
28 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the country's economy has improved a lot due to unwavering efforts of the present government. Talking to a private news channel, he said the country was about to bankruptcy when Prime Minister Imran Khan came into power.
However, he said, through his unflinching efforts, the Prime Minister managed to get the country out of severe financial crisis.
He said the incumbent PTI-led government came into power with the slogan of accountability of the corrupts, and it has not made any compromised on this issue till to date.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Country's economy improved due to Govt’s unwavering efforts: Minister
Past govts destroyed all state institutions: PM Imran
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
Read more stories
Comments