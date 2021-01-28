Pakistan
Punjab Govt distributes 5.2 million health insurance cards: Yasmin
- She said these health cards are for the indoor facilities including neurosurgery, cardiac treatment and dialysis.
28 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab government has so far distributed 5.2 million health insurance cards amongst the most deserving families.
This was stated by Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid while talking to media persons in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
She said these health cards are for the indoor facilities including neurosurgery, cardiac treatment and dialysis.
She said our plan is to extend the scope of the insurance scheme to the whole of the province. Responding to a question,
she said the Covid-19 related deaths in Punjab have reduced. She said anti COVID vaccine will be administered to the health workers in the first phase.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Punjab Govt distributes 5.2 million health insurance cards: Yasmin
Past govts destroyed all state institutions: PM Imran
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
Read more stories
Comments