Punjab Govt distributes 5.2 million health insurance cards: Yasmin

ISLAMABAD: Punjab government has so far distributed 5.2 million health insurance cards amongst the most deserving families.

This was stated by Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid while talking to media persons in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

She said these health cards are for the indoor facilities including neurosurgery, cardiac treatment and dialysis.

She said our plan is to extend the scope of the insurance scheme to the whole of the province. Responding to a question,

she said the Covid-19 related deaths in Punjab have reduced. She said anti COVID vaccine will be administered to the health workers in the first phase.