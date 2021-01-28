SC orders release of prime accused in Daniel Pearl murder

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered to release Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the principal accused in the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam dismissed an appeal filed by the Sindh government against the Sindh High Court (SHC) order for immediate release of Omar Saeed Sheikh. One member of the bench opposed the decision.

US journalist Daniel Pearl, 38, was doing research on religious extremism in Karachi when he was abducted in January 2002.

A graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate a month later. Subsequently, Omar Saeed Sheikh was arrested in 2002 and sentenced to death by a trial court.