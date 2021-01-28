Govt working to enhance energy mix: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD, January 28 (PPI): Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan has said the government is working to enhance energy mix with the target to generate eighty percent of electricity through indigenous resources by 2030.

He was addressing a seminar titled "Maritime Economy and its Linkage to National Security, organized by National Institute of Maritime Affairs, here on Thursday.

The Minister said this energy mix will include sixty percent energy through clean and green resources, ten percent each from nuclear and Thar coal resources. He said this will greatly help reduce import bill of the country.

He said the government has invested forty-seven billion rupees on transmission and seventy-four billion rupees on distribution system to make the power sector efficient and responsive. He said the government is going to open the power sector by inviting private companies to purchase electricity directly from independent power producers to create a competitive environment.

Emphasizing strengthening of economy, Omar Ayub said a strong economy helps bring national cohesion and territorial integrity. He also stressed on development of maritime sector and Pakistan's crucial dependence on its trade coupled with national security.

At the seminar, Dr Gulfaraz Ahmed talked about national energy needs, POL, LNG, and coal including their future outlooks. Lt General (retired) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed shared his thoughts about the national security paradigm and sustainability of energy sector.

Vice Admiral (retired) Iftikhar Ahmed Rao focused on Pakistan's maritime sector's contribution to national energy security. Dr. Khurram Iqbal discussed the impact of maritime economy on national security.

In his augural address, Director General NIMA Vice Admiral (retired) Abdul Aleem highlighted the importance of the economic growth of the maritime sector and its connection with Pakistan's national security.

He said safety and security at seas are critical for the global economy as ninety percent of the world trade (by volume) is carried out by the sea.