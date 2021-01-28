COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 657 others across Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 12 more patients of COVID-19 died in Sindh overnight, lifting the death toll to 3,969 and 657 new cases emerged when 12,151 tests were conducted.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 12 more patients of Coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,969 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,151 samples were tested against which 657 cases were detected that constituted 5.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,688206 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 244339 cases, of them 91 percent or 222623 patients have recovered, including 586 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,747 patients were under treatment, of them 16,863 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 872 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 799 patients was stated to be critical, including 86 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 657 new cases, 413 have been detected from Karachi, of them 182 from East, 147 South, 59 Central, 17 Malir, 6 West and 2 Korangi. Hyderabad has 90, Jamshoro 20, shaheed Benazirabad 19, Umerkot 13, Naushero Feroze 12, Badin and Mirpurkhas 11 each, Jacobabad 7, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan and Ghotki 6 each, Sujawal and Sukkur 5 each, Larkana and Thatta 3 each, Kashmor 2, Dadu and Sanghar 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.