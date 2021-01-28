ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 657 others across Sindh

  • The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.
PPI 28 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 12 more patients of COVID-19 died in Sindh overnight, lifting the death toll to 3,969 and 657 new cases emerged when 12,151 tests were conducted.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 12 more patients of Coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,969 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,151 samples were tested against which 657 cases were detected that constituted 5.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,688206 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 244339 cases, of them 91 percent or 222623 patients have recovered, including 586 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,747 patients were under treatment, of them 16,863 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 872 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 799 patients was stated to be critical, including 86 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 657 new cases, 413 have been detected from Karachi, of them 182 from East, 147 South, 59 Central, 17 Malir, 6 West and 2 Korangi. Hyderabad has 90, Jamshoro 20, shaheed Benazirabad 19, Umerkot 13, Naushero Feroze 12, Badin and Mirpurkhas 11 each, Jacobabad 7, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan and Ghotki 6 each, Sujawal and Sukkur 5 each, Larkana and Thatta 3 each, Kashmor 2, Dadu and Sanghar 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Coronavirus COVID

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 657 others across Sindh

Past govts destroyed all state institutions: PM Imran

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters