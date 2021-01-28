ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Business & Finance

EBRD issues $213mn green transition bond

  • Green transition bonds raise capital for industries with high greenhouse gas emissions to help them move to lower carbon intensive activities.
  • Proceeds of the 10-year bond will finance the EBRD's portfolio of green transition projects towards decarbonising industry and improving efficiency in manufacturing and food production.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

LONDON: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday it had issued an A$280 million ($213 million) green transition bond that would be bought by Japan Post Insurance Co.

Green transition bonds raise capital for industries with high greenhouse gas emissions to help them move to lower carbon intensive activities.

The EBRD said the transaction was the largest green transition bond private placement it had issued and the first such placement to be bought solely by a Japanese investor.

Proceeds of the 10-year bond will finance the EBRD's portfolio of green transition projects towards decarbonising industry and improving efficiency in manufacturing and food production.

