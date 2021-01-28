Broadsheet inquiry to soon expose past misdeeds of PDM: Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR: Defense Minister, Pervez Khattak has said that the struggle of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was for their personal gains and had nothing to do with democracy and public interest.

The Coterie of PDM, he said, was on the prowl to cover up its thefts, adding soon the outcome of the Broadsheet report would expose the misdeeds of their past.

He was talking to media at Darul Uloom, Akora Khattak, Nowsherea on Thursday after having a meeting with Maulana Hamidul Haq, the leader of Jamiat Ulema e Islam (Sami ul Haq).

Pervez Khattak said the movement of PDM would soon meet its destined ending as its leaders have no clear agenda to work on. Now after facing imminent humiliation the PDM was talking about forwarding no-trust motion against the Prime Minister, Khattak said adding no-trust motion was legal procedure but the PDM would have no place to hide their faces after failure in this endeavor.

He said let them (PDM) go for this attempt to face historical defeat and humiliation adding he said PTI enjoyed a clear majority in the House.

Khattak said PTI would carry forward its political affiliation with Jamiat Ulema Islam Sami ul Haq group and today, "we were here together to remove some of our misunderstanding of the past".

“We wanted to restore our contacts and that was why we were here”, the Defense Minister said and added “We have unanimously formed a committee to look into the matters and help restore our contacts”.

“Though, the country was faced with certain problems but together we would overcome all these issues and jointly work for the uplift of our country”, Khattak added.