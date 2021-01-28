PDM's politics based on hollow slogans flopped: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said sensible people of the country had fully rejected the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) based on hollow slogans and protests.

In a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here in Islamabad, the Foreign Minister said the unnatural alliance of PDM was doomed to fail.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including overall political situation of the country and global scenario amid coronavirus pandemic were discussed.

Qureshi mentioned that the smart lockdown strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan gained worldwide acknowledgment. The Governor Punjab lauded the efforts of Foreign Minister Qureshi in securing supply of coronavirus vaccine dose from other countries.