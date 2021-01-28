ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Jan 28, 2021
Pakistan

Educational institutions in GB to open from Feb 1

  • The situation of Covid-19 in Gilgit-Baltistan is satisfactory.
APP 28 Jan 2021

GILGIT: All public and private educational institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan will be opened from February 1 to resume the educational activities halted by pandemic of Coronavirus.

According to the notification issued by the Education Department, educational institutions in GB will be opened under full Sops as per the decisions of NCOC.

However, in the upper areas where it is very cold at the moment and it has snowed in some places, the educational institutions will be open after winter.

It may be recalled that after the second wave of Coronavirus in the country educational institutions across the country were closed down under the decision of the NCOC.

On the other hand the situation of Covid-19 in Gilgit-Baltistan is satisfactory. There has been a clear decline in the rate of daily cases.

