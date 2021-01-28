In-sufficient water storage capacity causes $ 600bn loss, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources on Thursday was informed that the country suffered loss of $600 billion so far due to in-sufficient water storage capacity.

Committee which met with Shammim Afridi in the Chair discussed Warsak dam royalty, grievances of affectees of Neelum Jhelum Power Project, importance of telemetry system for distribution of water among the provinces and its reason of non-implementation and water distribution accord among the provinces.

Briefing the Senate Panel, the Chairman Indus River System Authority (IRSA) informed the committee, that the country total water storage capacity was 15.7 Million Acre Feet (MAF) in 1976 which had been depleted to 13.6 MAF.

He said 70 per cent water came in the rivers during months of June, July and August every year. Major chunk of water was going waste every year due in-sufficient water storage in the country, he added.

He said at least 29 MAF went downwards Kotri unutilized annually. Committee was told that out of total Rs 248 billion hydel net profit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 205 billion has been paid to the province so far while arrears of Rs 43 billion was still pending.

Briefing the committee, the Secretary Water Resources told that 60 per cent areas of Warsak dam was located in Mohmand and 40 per cent in Khyber erstwhile FATA agencies.

He said the WAPDA was regularly paying net hydel profit to KPK. Net hydel profit was paid to the province on time, he added.

The affectees of the dam has claimed that the provincial was utilizing the royalty in the entire province, he said.

He said it was a not only a provincial subject but also discretion of the provincial government.

Senator Sirajul Haq said that we should build more dams in the country. He regretted that there was no progress on installing telemetry system for fair distribution of water among the provinces.

The committee was told that a telemetry system was installed with a cost of Rs 450 million but was failed.

On the direction of the committee, a new PC1 worth Rs 2.2 billion for installing telemetry system has been prepared which would soon be presented to IRSA.

The committee was informed that budget for water sector projects have been enhanced to Rs 90 billion. Physical work was being carried out on construction of small dams in all four provinces. Construction of Mohmand and Diamer Basha dams would help enhance water storage capacity in the country.

Regarding payment of compensation to affectees of the Neelum Jhelum Project, the committee was informed that payments had already been done to the affectees for their land, houses and other properties. As many as 33 cases were stilling pending in the High Court.

The meeting was attended by Senators Waleed Iqbal, Sana Jamaili, Usman Kakar, Sirajul Haq, Secretary Water Resources, Chairman IRSA and officials of concerned departments.