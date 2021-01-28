ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Delegation of under training Police officers calls on CJP

  • Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and gave them an overview of the Criminal Justice System in Pakistan.
APP 28 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of under training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), at Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad under “Professional Exchange Programme” called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed here Thursday.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed welcomed the delegation and gave them an overview of the Criminal Justice System in Pakistan. Deliberating upon the role of police in Criminal Justice System, he said that police is an important pillar of the criminal justice system.

The responsibility of investigation lies with the police but unfortunately around 90% criminals are acquitted on account of faulty, defective investigation and improper or insufficient evidence, he added.

He said that the quality of evidence matters in an investigation. He further told the participants that judgment authored by his lordship in Criminal Petition No.419/2020 titled as “Sadam Hussain Vs, The State through AG Islamabad and another” on 12.05.2020, it was held that “Investigation of crime is specialized subject in which the investigation officers are required to be fully trained and equipped and in this regard police training center should have qualified professionals for imparting professional training to the investigation officers.

A handbook of the crime investigation, based upon previous experiences, illustrations, practical applications and case law developed by the superior courts of Pakistan should be prepared immediately with knowledge of using investigation kits and preparing a computerized data of the crime”.

He expected from the trainee officers to apply their mind in investigation of cases rather than applying mechanical approach. He also answered the questions of the participants in an interactive session and shared his experiences.

Prior to this, DG and Director Federal Judicial Academy briefed the Chief Justice about the training being imparted to the ASPs/UT at FJA. They thanked the Chief Justice and presented a souvenir.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed ASPs

Delegation of under training Police officers calls on CJP

Past govts destroyed all state institutions: PM Imran

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters