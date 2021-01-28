ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Minister reviews measures for city cleanliness

  • The minister said that he wanted the best results with minimum cost and the companies having good machinery should be encouraged.
APP 28 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to review cleanliness drive in the city at his office on Thursday.

The meeting decided to revamp the LWMC along with rationalization of sanitary workers and availability of machinery in 272 union councils of the provincial metropolis.

Similarly, the cleanliness drive would be monitored through WhatsApp groups of nine towns. The minister said that he wanted the best results with minimum cost and the companies having good machinery should be encouraged.

Aslam Iqbal directed to daily remove garbage from every area and made it clear that he wanted to see the city neat and clean which would be kept clean according to the standards of an international city.

He asked the LWMC staff must perform their duty diligently, adding that hard-working officials would be encouraged while negligent would be be taken to task.

Chairman LWMC Amjad Ali Noon, Secretary Local Government Noorul Ameen Mengal, MD LWMC Imran Ali and others attended the meeting.

