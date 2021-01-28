TSX futures recover slightly after worst day in 3 months
- Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.23% and 0.09%, respectively, while spot gold shed 0.25%.
- The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 1.97% lower at 17,429.05 on Wednesday.
Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday after the worst session in three months, while weaker bullion and crude prices capped further gains for the resources-focused index.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Boosting market sentiment, Cenovus Energy Inc forecast higher production and spending for 2021 after its blockbuster purchase of rival Husky Energy, expecting to benefit from a rebound in fuel demand from a slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Data of Canada's average weekly earnings for November is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.7%.