ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM to interact with Ehsaas beneficiaries at loan cheques ceremony in Sahiwal

  • The prime minister will distribute cheques of Ehsaas interest-free loans..
APP 28 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Programme during his visit to Sahiwal on Friday.

The prime minister will distribute cheques of Ehsaas interest-free loans and Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship among the selected number of deserving beneficiaries and students from Sahiwal Division, a news release here said.

Since its launch in March 2019, different initiatives of the Ehsaas Programme - Kafaalat, Waseela-e-Taleem Digital, undergraduate scholarships, interest free loans and others have been implemented in the Sahiwal Division to uplift the marginalized populations of its three districts of Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan.

The currently ongoing Ehsaas survey is 28% complete in the Sahiwal Division that will provide basis for widespread social protection interventions. The enrollment of new beneficiaries will be based on eligibility verification from the new database compiled as the result of survey.

To-date,18,886 primary school going children from 9,864 poorest households are currently benefiting from the education conditional cash transfer programme, Waseela-e-Taleem Digital that has massively been reformed under the umbrella of Ehsaas.

In addition, the Ehsaas Emergency Cash worth Rs 6 billion has been delivered to 504,205 families of the Sahiwal Division in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last one and a half year, more than 42,127 borrowers (69% women) have been provided Ehsaas interest-free loans worth Rs 1.6 million to set up small businesses under the National Poverty Graduation Initiative of Ehsaas.

Under the Ehsaas Kafaalat, 115,867 poorest households are benefitting from the monthly stipends of Rs 2,000. Payment to new Kafaalat beneficiaries will begin on Friday.

Through the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme, around 1,308 scholarships are being awarded to the deserving brilliant students in Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan districts.

Under the umbrella of Ehsaas, several enhancements are also being planned to expand the scale and scope of Ehsaas interventions in the next phase.

Ehsaas Programme Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship Ehsaas interest free loans

PM to interact with Ehsaas beneficiaries at loan cheques ceremony in Sahiwal

Past govts destroyed all state institutions: PM Imran

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters