SC adjourns review petition seeking CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah's disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned a review petition, seeking disqualification of Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over allegedly possessing dual nationality till date in office.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case filed by Roshan Ali.

The petitioner in his plea said that the Sindh chief minister, while concealing his UAE work permit and his dual nationality and lying in front of the electoral body during the 2013 general elections, is no more truthful and honest, thus he should be declared disqualified.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Hamid Khan counsel for the petitioner said that he client had filed a petition to form a larger bench in the case.

The verdict in the case of Justice Faez Isa on the same issue was also reserved, he added.

Justice Bandial said that the point regarding sitting of the judges in a review case was very important.

He said it would be better to wait until the other case was decided.