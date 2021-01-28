Pak-Kuwait agree to enhance ties in economic sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kuwait on Thursday agreed to further enhance the bilateral economic and trade relations in potential sectors of economy.

A high level Kuwaiti delegation led by Assistant Foreign Minister Ali Suliman Al-Saeed, visited Ministry of Economic Affairs, said a press release here.

Both sides took a review of bilateral economic relations and resolved to move forward for enhancing cooperation in economic, trade, oil and gas , energy, investment , agriculture, Information Technilogy (IT) and health sector.

Secretary EAD welcomed the delegation and emphasized upon enhancing bilateral economic relation for mutual benefit of both countries, press release said

The Secretary EAD appreciated the generous support of state of Kuwait in extending financing for development projects in Pakistan and debt suspension facility provided by Kuwait Fund to overcome Covid-19 situation.

The secretary EAD underscored the need to sign a Framework Agreement with Kuwait Fund for financing the various projects in infrastructure, energy and social sector.

Both sides agreed to hold next Session of Joint Ministerial Commission in near future. The Assistant Foreign Minister of Kuwait hoped that the forthcoming meeting of Joint Commission will be instrumental in paving way for future cooperation between the two countries.