Gold imports reduced by 52.17pc

ISLAMABAD: Gold imports during first six months of current fiscal year reduced by 52.17 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the gold imports came down from $9,168 in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to $4,385 of the same period of current financial year.

During the period of July-Dec 20 this year, imports of All other metals and articles reduced by 4.19%, worth $404,744 as compared the imports valuing $422,437 of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Woods and Cork imports decreased by 4.56%, worth $54,685 as compared the imports of valuing $57,298 of the corresponding period of last year.