PDM leaders fail to garner masses' support due to personal agendas: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the anti-government campaign of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had badly failed to win the masses’ support due to the personal agendas of its leadership.

Addressing 'Meet the Press' programme here at the National Press Club, he said the people never came out to protect someone’s corruption or serve the personal agenda of leaders.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was successfully continuing its fight against the menace of corruption with the support of masses, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would never bow to the pressure tactics of the opposition, he said. It was former president General Pervez Musharraf, who had given the NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to the corrupt leaders, he said while replying to a question.

The opposition leaders, he said, were in fact doing no good to themselves as they had no moral grounds. Their movement was aimed at saving the public wealth looted by them while the PTI was given the mandate by the people to root out the menace of corruption. The 'unelected persons' should not use the Parliament for their political gains, he added.

Shibli Faraz said the government was committed to the welfare of journalists community. It soon present the Journalist Protection Bill to ensure safety of their lives and jobs, besides timely payment of salaries.

He said unfortunately, the opposition-dominated Senate had rejected a government-sponsored bill that proposed to empower the Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) to look into the wage issues of workers of private TV channels and their complaints regarding violation of employment contracts. The bill had nothing to do with the PTI as it was meant for the welfare of journalists and the opposition parties had hindered it just for the sake of government's opposition.

The government would again try to get it passed from the Parliament, he added.

The minister said the government had already made substantial payment of dues to the media houses, while Rs 50 million more would be paid next week. It was now incumbent upon the media houses to ensure timely payment of salaries to journalists and workers, he stressed.

Shibli Faraz said a proposal had been forwarded to the prime minister for provision of Sehat Insaf Health Cards to the journalists and media workers also. The free health facilities under the PM's vision were a gift for the poor as some poor patients had even to sell their properties for their treatment.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a wise decision of opting for smart lockdown policy to save the businesses and jobs of the people amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite limited resources, the government had given Rs 1.2 trillion package to the people affected due to the COVID-19.

The PM or any member of his cabinet had not yet got vaccinated themselves against the coronavirus, the minister in response to a question.

He said the National Press Club would be given a grant on the pattern of provincial press clubs.

He pledged speedy resolution of the issues faced by the journalists as they had played an important role in disseminating the PTI's message to the general public.

The protection of lives and properties of journalists was the responsibility of the government, he added.

Principal Information Officer Sohail Ali Khan, and NPC President Shakil Anjum and Secretary NPC Anwar Raza were also present on the occasion.