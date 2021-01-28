Business & Finance
Elisa Q4 operating profit just beats forecasts
- Elisa's October-December earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortisations (EBITDA) came in at 171 million euros ($207 million) versus analysts' average forecast of 169 million euros.
28 Jan 2021
STOCKHOLM: Finnish telecom operator Elisa posted a fourth-quarter operating profit just above forecasts on Thursday, and said it expected core earnings at the same level or slightly higher in 2021 versus last year.
Elisa's October-December earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortisations (EBITDA) came in at 171 million euros ($207 million) versus analysts' average forecast of 169 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Elisa Q4 operating profit just beats forecasts
Past govts destroyed all state institutions: PM Imran
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
Read more stories
Comments