Elisa Q4 operating profit just beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM: Finnish telecom operator Elisa posted a fourth-quarter operating profit just above forecasts on Thursday, and said it expected core earnings at the same level or slightly higher in 2021 versus last year.

Elisa's October-December earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortisations (EBITDA) came in at 171 million euros ($207 million) versus analysts' average forecast of 169 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.