Consumer court imposes Rs100,000 to SSGC

KARACHI: The Consumer Court of East Karachi on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on a citizen’s complaint against it.

The Judicial Magistrate Judge of Consumer Court East, Javed Ali Korejo, heard a complaint moved by a citizen, Umair Hussain, against SSGC.

The court announced its reserved judgment and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on SSGC. The court also noted if its orders are not implemented, then the fine would be increased to Rs200,000. The court ordered to forward a copy of the judgment to Oil Gas Regulatory Authority.

During the hearing, the judicial magistrate Javed Ali Korejo remarked that several citizens are facing the same problems. He remarked that the company should provide facilities to its customers.

The citizen, Umair Hussain, stated before the consumer court that water is coming instead of gas in the gas line at his home in New Karachi.

The citizen stated that from 2018, water is replacing gas in the connection, due to this problem, they have to use LPG cylinders, he said.

He stated using LPG gas is causing financial loss along with danger, but SSGC administration is completely careless. “I am suffering from stress and anxiety due to incompetence of administration,” the citizen stated before the court.