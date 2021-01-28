PM wants effective plan to address universities’ issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to formulate an effective plan to address issues faced by universities as well as ensure the provision of better facilities to students.

The meeting was chaired by the PM to review issues faced by universities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces. The huddle was also attended by the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, governors, and education ministers of both provinces while Dr. Atta ur Rehman attended the session via video link.

Solutions were also tabled regarding financial and other issues of the varsities which included improving the education standards, eliminating political interference and, implementation on merit-based appointments.

The proposals on the appointment of experienced heads of the universities were also presented before the meeting.

PM Imran said that the future of the country lies in better education facilities at the varsities. “Provision of standard education facilities should be ensured in the universities,” directed the prime minister.

He also directed to prepare a uniform and effective strategy for the universities.