ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan converting to drone-based technology to modernize agriculture sector: Fawad Chaudhry

  • He said government has been introducing drone technology which would be used for research in various sectors.
APP Updated 28 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the proposal of country’s first drone authority in an effort to boost local drones manufacturing industry and to modernize agriculture sector for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said PTI-led government has been introducing drone technology which would be used for research in various sectors including , logistics, agriculture and for other peaceful purposes in diverse areas in the country.

Fawad said that in the beginning, the drones were used for defence purposes only but now they were a very important monitoring tool for police activities and agriculture sector.

He said that two companies have already start preparing drones in the country, adding, drone technology was now being used in Agriculture where sowing of seeds and fertilizer were done by using drones.

Pakistan' s agriculture sector was being progressively transformed into a high-tech industry through digital services and drone technologies, he said, adding, Drone technology within next three years would be made easy and accessible for everyone in the country.

He further explained that in drones software technology country was self sufficient but in hardware technology "we are little bit far from it where we need to focus more".

He also announced that government would soon come up with a policy aimed at promoting 3D printing on an industrial scale and helping domestic companies overcome technical and economic barriers so that they can build supportive and ancillary facilities for world leaders in the technology.

Federal minister also said the government intended to turn the country into a 'technological power' and under the 'Made in Pakistan' vision local made ventilators and other medical equipment were manufactured locally.

He said that within the current year country would also start local manufacturing for Dialysis and X ray machines and its credit goes to PTI-led government that now Pakistan is in race with India other developing countries for manufacturing its own products in country.

Replying a Question related to EV-policy, he said Electric vehicles could be a better alternative to fuel-based automobiles to mitigate air pollution and government has targeted to switch to e-vehicles in next five years to make Pakistan a 100-per cent electric-vehicle nation.

He also said that the government has further removed additional customs duty (ACD) and accounting services and tax on EV imports as governments throughout the world were trying to make this technology affordable through different financial and fiscal incentives including disbursement of direct financial subsidy.

Fawad advised youths to use technology and acquire knowledge and life skills to solve problems and be leaders. He said youths must know how to work as groups and use digital tools.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain drone technology

Pakistan converting to drone-based technology to modernize agriculture sector: Fawad Chaudhry

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters