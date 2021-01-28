Markets
Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat
- To buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat
28 Jan 2021
HAMBURG: Jordan's state grain buyer the trade ministry is tendering to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.
The tender closes on Feb. 3.
