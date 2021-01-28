ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Rupee gains 25 paisas against US dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs160 and Rs161.5 respectively.
APP 28 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 25 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs160.28 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs160.53.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160 and Rs161.5 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 99 paisas and closed at Rs194.01 against the last day’s trading of Rs195, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.74 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs218.77 as compared to its last closing of Rs220.51.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 07 paisas each to close at Rs 43.63 and Rs 42.73 respectively.

