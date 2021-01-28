World
Norway wealth fund earned $123bn in 2020 despite pandemic
28 Jan 2021
OSLO: Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, earned a return on investment of 10.9% in 2020, or 1.07 trillion Norwegian crowns ($122.7 billion), it said as it reported full-year results on Thursday.
"Despite the pandemic having put its mark on 2020, it has been yet another good year for the fund," Central Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement. The fund is managed by a unit of the central bank.
"However, the high return also reminds us that the market value of the fund might vary a lot going forward," he said.
