ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

China-Pakistan agro-industrial information platform to promote exchanges, cooperation: FM

  • Zhao Lijian said that China and Pakistan enjoyed strong complementarity in the agricultural sector with great potential and broad prospects.
APP 28 Jan 2021

BEIJING: A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry has emphasized that the launch of the information platform of China-Pakistan agricultural and industrial cooperation would further promote bilateral exchanges and generate more cooperation outcome between the two countries.

We hope and believe that the launch of this information platform will further promote bilateral exchanges and generate more cooperation outcomes, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his briefing in response to a question asked by APP correspondent.

The information platform has jointly been initiated by China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) and China Economic Net (CEN) to enhance cooperation between the Chinese and the Pakistan enterprises in the fields of agriculture and industries.

The spokesperson also offered congratulations on the launch of the information platform and said, was posted to Pakistan twice, and now back in China I am still closely following the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Terming agriculture an important area of practical cooperation between China and Pakistan, he said, the leaders of the two countries had agreed to make agriculture one of the priority areas for the next-stage high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He informed that the two governments established a joint working group on agricultural cooperation in 2018, and set up a new working group for agriculture under the framework of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee in March 2020, which has produced positive results.

Zhao Lijian said that China and Pakistan enjoyed strong complementarity in the agricultural sector with great potential and broad prospects.

China is committed to strengthening agricultural cooperation with Pakistan to boost the economic and social development of the two countries and deliver the fruits of development to the two peoples, he added.

The information platform will provide the latest news, research findings, and products in agricultural and industrial sectors, and share investment and cooperation opportunities for potential partners.

The platform, relying on its offline organization Pakistan-China Agriculture Corporation Exchange Center (PCACEC), will also organize forums, match-making meetings, and exchange activities for Pakistani and Chinese enterprises looking for business cooperation.

The online launching ceremony was attended by ambassadors and senior officials from both the countries.

China Pakistan agro industrial information platform

China-Pakistan agro-industrial information platform to promote exchanges, cooperation: FM

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters