Russia's Polyus Q4 gold sales up 18pc y/y
28 Jan 2021
Russia's largest gold producer Polyus says:
Gold sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 were at $1.5 billion, up 18% year-on-year;
Fourth-quarter gold output stood at 709,700 troy ounces, a decrease of 12% year-on-year;
Polyus plans to produce 2.7 million ounces of gold in 2021 compared with 2.8 million ounces in 2020;
The feasibility study for Sukhoi Log is expected to be ready in 2022.
