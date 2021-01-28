Business & Finance
Pfizer to continue vaccine supply to Italy even if Rome files lawsuit
- We do not intend to speculate on this, but we will continue to supply the vaccine as envisaged by the agreements with the European Commission.
- Kerkola added that the group's supply of vaccines to Italy would be back to being "regular" from this week.
28 Jan 2021
ROME: Pfizer will continue to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to Italy, respecting its agreement with the European Commission, even if Rome files a lawsuit against the company, the Chief Executive of the group's Italian unit said on Thursday.
"We do not intend to speculate on this, but we will continue to supply the vaccine as envisaged by the agreements with the European Commission," the CEO of Pfizer in Italy Paivi Kerkola said in an interview with daily la Repubblica.
Kerkola added that the group's supply of vaccines to Italy would be back to being "regular" from this week.
