Hungary extends lockdown measures until March 1
- Current lockdown measures, including a night-time curfew and the closure of shops and restaurants, had been due to expire on Feb. 1.
- Gergely Gulyas also told a briefing that the government would ask parliament to extend emergency government powers by 90 days.
28 Jan 2021
BUDAPEST: Hungary's government is extending a partial lockdown in force since early November until March 1 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.
Current lockdown measures, including a night-time curfew and the closure of shops and restaurants, had been due to expire on Feb. 1.
Gergely Gulyas also told a briefing that the government would ask parliament to extend emergency government powers by 90 days.
