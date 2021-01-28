Markets
Lira gains will ease Turkish inflation but pressures remain
28 Jan 2021
ISTANBUL: Gains by Turkey's lira against the dollar will reduce inflationary pressure but producer inflation continues on an upward trend, maintaining pressure on consumer prices, Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal said on Thursday.
Speaking in an online presentation of the bank's quarterly inflation update, Agbal said demand conditions in Q4 also kept an upward pressure on inflation, which ended 2020 higher than expected.
