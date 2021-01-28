World
Turkey to keep policy tight until 5pc inflation target hit
- Speaking at an online presentation of the bank's quarterly inflation report, Agbal also said it was too early to ease policy.
- Annual inflation rose in December to 14.6%, but Agbal stood by the bank's forecast that it would fall to 9.4% this year.
28 Jan 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkey's central bank will maintain a tight monetary policy until it reaches its 5% inflation target, the bank's governor Naci Agbal said on Thursday.
Speaking at an online presentation of the bank's quarterly inflation report, Agbal also said it was too early to ease policy. Annual inflation rose in December to 14.6%, but Agbal stood by the bank's forecast that it would fall to 9.4% this year.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Turkey to keep policy tight until 5pc inflation target hit
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Read more stories
Comments