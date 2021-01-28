ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Brazilian striker Junior Negrao leaves Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai

  • The 34-year-old finished the competition as joint top scorer with Abderazzak Hamdallah of Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr with seven goals but the Brazilian has decided it is time to move.
  • "I have been here for three years but now it's time to say goodbye," Junior said.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

Brazilian striker Junior Negrao has left Asian Champions League winners Ulsan Hyundai after helping the South Koreans win the continental title last month, the club announced on Thursday.

The former Daegu FC forward scored both of his side's goals in the Asian Champions League final as Ulsan defeated Iran's Persepolis 2-1 in December in Qatar to win the title for the second time in the club's history.

The 34-year-old finished the competition as joint top scorer with Abderazzak Hamdallah of Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr with seven goals but the Brazilian has decided it is time to move.

"I have been here for three years but now it's time to say goodbye," Junior said in a video released on Ulsan's social media accounts.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who worked with me here. I made a lot of good friends here and I just want to say thank you to all the fans who gave me a lot of love from the beginning. But now I have to change, I need to change."

Junior has repeatedly been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League after finishing with 35 goals in 41 matches in all competitions last season.

As well as his prolific form in the continental championship, Junior scored 26 times in 27 games as Ulsan finished runners-up in the K-League behind Jeonbuk Motors.

Ulsan are due to represent Asian in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar next month, where they will take on Mexico's Tigres UNAL in the second round on Feb. 4.

