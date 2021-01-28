Business & Finance
Adecco expects employers to cut jobs as governments reduce COVID-19 aid
ZURICH: Staffing company Adecco expects employers to implement massive job cuts as governments scale back COVID-19 support schemes, Chief Executive Alain Dehaze said on Thursday.
"The consequences are pretty clear...we expect a serious increase in restructurings and lay-offs," Dehaze told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. "In some industries, massive lay-offs."
Adecco expects employers to cut jobs as governments reduce COVID-19 aid
