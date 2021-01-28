ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Maguire makes Man Utd rallying cry after shock defeat

  • If Pep Guardiola's team win their game in hand, they will be four points clear of United, who have not won the Premier League since 2013.
AFP 28 Jan 2021

LONDON: Harry Maguire has called on Manchester United to "stand up and be counted" after their shock 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United hurt their Premier League title chances.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side blew their chance to leapfrog Manchester City at the top of the table against opponents who had won just a single league match all season.

If Pep Guardiola's team win their game in hand, they will be four points clear of United, who have not won the Premier League since 2013.

Maguire cancelled out Kean Bryan's opener with a powerful header in the second half but Oliver Burke scored the winner for the visitors after United failed to clear.

The United captain said the club must react quickly.

"The boys are devastated, if I'm honest," he told club media. "It's a really quiet dressing room.

"The boys are so disappointed. We didn't expect it, we came into the game confident. We've got to pick ourselves up."

United's defeat ended a 13-match unbeaten run in the league since they lost to Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 1.

Mikel Arteta's improved side are their next opponents, this weekend.

"It's all good and easy when you're winning football matches and you're playing well, but now it's time to stand up and be counted," said Maguire.

"When you get kicked down, it's how quickly you bounce back and Saturday's a big one and we've got to get three points."

Premier League Manchester United Harry Maguire

Maguire makes Man Utd rallying cry after shock defeat

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters