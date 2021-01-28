Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris for their right to self-determination: FO

(Karachi) Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has said that Pakistan will continue to support the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their just right to self-determination, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Addressing the weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Chaudhri said India is perpetrating gross human rights violations in the Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He maintained that Pakistan will continue to support the self-determination struggle of the Kashmiris and will also continue to raise the issue at every international forum.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart and both the foreign ministers reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The spokesperson said that China is providing the first batch of coronavirus to Pakistan.

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that all the neighboring countries including Bangladesh, Nepal and China are annoyed over the Indian posture.

He stated that International Human Rights Organizations (IHRO) and media continue to expose the Indian oppression and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said the people of Kashmir are observing India's Republic Day as a Black Day across the world. The foreign minister maintained that the Kashmiris are protesting as their rights have been usurped.