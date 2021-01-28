KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 105,154 tonnes of cargo comprising 93,038 tonnes of import cargo and 12,116 tonnes of export cargo including 2,855 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 93,038 tonnes comprised of 17,875 tonnes of containerised cargo; 6,454 tonnes of canola; 7,979 tonnes of wheat; 5,009 tonnes of soyabean; 7,600 tonnes of rock phosphate and 48,121 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 12,116 tonnes comprised of 3,604 tonnes of containerised cargo; 4,300 tonnes of clinkers; 762 tonnes of cement and 3,450 tonnes oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 2,855 containers comprising of 1,585 containers import and 1,270 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 316 of 20’s and 374 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 260 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 106 of 20’s and 49 of 40’s loaded containers while 512 of 20’s and 277 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were four ships namely Hyundai Shanghai, MT Quetta, Eva Usuki and Rukia-V carrying containers, tankers and cement respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. Botany Bay, Seachange, Scirocco, Tabernacle Prince and Marianna carrying containers, tankers, cement and rock phosphate respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely Seasafe Anya carrying clinkers expected to sail on Wednesday.

There is one vessel viz. Shorthorn Express carrying cattles due to arrive on Wednesday while two vessels viz. Hai Nam-89 and LMZ Phoebe carrying steel scrap and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 168,358 tonnes comprising 124,897 tonnes of import cargo and 43,461 tonnes of export cargo including c loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 124,897 tonnes includes 32,932 tonnes of coal; 2,995 tonnes mogas; 1,200 tonnes of palm oil; 8,132 tonnes of soyabean; 11,000 tonnes of gas oil; 600 tonnes of LPG; 2,894 tonnes of palm kernel and 64,144 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 43,461 tonnes includes 2,706 tonnes of steel coil and 40,755 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,521 containers comprising of 3,376 containers import and 2,145 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

There were three ships namely Sphene, Tomson Gas and Bay Yasu carrying containers, LPG and palm oil respectively sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while another ship namely Belgian Express carrying containers is expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of eight ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, steel coil, coal, soyabean, mogas and palm kernel respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as eight vessels viz. Cape Male, Century, Singapore Bulker, Farah Louise, BTG Kailash, Dias, Umm Bab and Prosperity carrying containers, general cargo, steel coil, wheat, soyabean, LNG and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were two ships viz. Cape Male and Prosperity carrying containers and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

There is one ship namely Cape Male carrying containers due to arrive on Wednesday.

