Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 28 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
BRR Guardian Mod.             30.12.2020         21.01.2021        28.01.2021                    -
Al Shaheer
Corporation Ltd               13.01.2021         03.02.2021        11.02.2021                    -
Gillttee Pakistan Ltd.        14.01.2021         04.02.2021        12.02.2021                    -
Shell Pakistan Ltd.           19.01.2021         10.02.2021        17.02.2021             Prem 65%
Loads Limited                 26.01.2021         17.02.2021        24.02.2021                    -
Ghani Glass Ltd.              28.01.2021         19.02.2021        26.02.2021                    -
Ghani Global Glass Ltd.       01.02.2021         03.02.2021        02.03.2021                    -
==================================================================================================

