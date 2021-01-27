ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hits more than 1-week low on doubts over stimulus bill, firm dollar

  • Dollar scales over 1-week high.
  • Palladium hits over one-month low.
  • Platinum slips to over two-week low.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

Gold prices fell to a more than one-week low on Wednesday, pressured by concerns over the US stimulus bill and strength in the dollar as markets awaited the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,843.30 per ounce by 10:18 a.m. EST (1518 GMT), having earlier touched its lowest since Jan. 18. US gold futures eased 0.5% to $1,840.90.

"Ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's statement, you are having lower equities and the dollar is catching a bit of a bounce," which is weighing on the gold market, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Future.

The dollar rebounded to an over one-week high against key rivals, making gold costlier for investors holding other currencies.

Also, "the $1.9 trillion (US stimulus) was pretty ambitious and I don't think (President) Biden has the support to pass it," Haberkorn added. "That is another reason why gold is not trying to get back above $1,900."

The Biden administration's stimulus plan was facing strong opposition from Republicans over the size of the package.

The Federal Reserve is expected to reinforce its commitment to accommodative monetary policy to aid the virus-hit economy in its policy decision due at 1900 GMT.

"To drive gold towards the upper end of the (narrow) range, (the Fed) will need to adopt a fairly dovish tone, which will push US 10-year yields back below 1% - that will help gold," CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.

Easy monetary policy tends to weigh on government bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding gold.

Silver fell 1.1% to $25.16 an ounce. Platinum shed 2.6% to $1,069.61, having touched its lowest since Jan. 12 at $1,056.70.

Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,320.33 per ounce, having touched its lowest since Dec. 21 at $2,292.90 earlier in the session.

gold production gold price gold imports gold export

Gold hits more than 1-week low on doubts over stimulus bill, firm dollar

Defence ministry opposes removal of Asad Durrani’s name from ECL

Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases 'impounded' PIA plane

HEC advises universities to conduct exams based on their capacity

Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters