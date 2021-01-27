ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat up 4-6 cents, corn up 10-15 cents, soy up 15-20 cents

  • CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded up 4-3/4 cents at $6.70 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat rose 4 cents to $6.45 per bushel.
  • CBOT March corn was last up 10-1/4 cents at $5.42-1/2 per bushel.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

WHEAT - Up 4 to 6 cents per bushel

Wheat following corn market higher but large Australian crop, firm US dollar limit gains.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded up 4-3/4 cents at $6.70 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat rose 4 cents to $6.45 per bushel. MGEX March spring wheat was 2-1/2 cents higher at $6.40-1/2 per bushel.

CORN - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel

Most-active corn futures contract surged to fresh 7-1/2-year high during the overnight trading session, supported by strong demand for both corn and ethanol from China.

CBOT March corn contract broke through technical resistance at its 10-day moving average late in the overnight trading session.

CBOT March corn was last up 10-1/4 cents at $5.42-1/2 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel

Strong demand on both the domestic and export front underpins soy market. Traders note fund buying and short-covering as market extends recovery from last week's sell-off.

Benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract rose above its 10-day moving average overnight.

Consultancy AgResource said Chinese soybean imports could rise to record of around 110 million tonnes in 2021/22 marketing year.

CBOT March soybeans were last 16-3/4 cents higher at $13.87 per bushel.

CBOT wheat corn price Australian crop

Wheat up 4-6 cents, corn up 10-15 cents, soy up 15-20 cents

Defence ministry opposes removal of Asad Durrani’s name from ECL

Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases 'impounded' PIA plane

HEC advises universities to conduct exams based on their capacity

Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters